The River Valley track team competed at the sub-section meet on Thursday, May 23 in St. James. Thirteen team members qualified to advance to the Section 2A meet on June 1 at Mankato West High School. Individual athletes who place in the top four, and relay teams that place in the top two, at sub-sections advance to the section meet.

The River Valley team is a new co-op made up of students from Sleepy Eye, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, Springfield and Cedar Mountain high schools and had a great first year.

“This year has been quite the ride with the first year co-op,” said Head Coach Courtney Mickelson. “It’s been exciting to watch the athletes grow as athletes, but also grow as individuals and young adults. These kids have worked hard day in and day out. I am excited to see what comes next!”

Following are the athletes who will compete in Mankato on June 1, with their results from the sub-section meet on May 23. During this season, this reporter has not designated the athletes’ home schools to emphasize the one team concept. This time the grade level and school of these athletes is included.

River Valley girls advancing to the Section 2A meet:

Erika Wells, Springfield seventh grader, 100m dash, third place, 14.09 seconds.

Sydney Hauger, Springfield junior, 400m dash, second place, 1:03.48.

Lilly McCone, Springfield ninth grader, 800m run, second place, 2:33.62.

Abby Hagen, home-schooled senior, 1600m run, second place, 5:37.49.

Sophie Gustafson, Sleepy Eye eighth grader, 100m hurdles, third place, 19.00; and 300m hurdles, second place, 53.74.

Sophia Portner, St. Mary’s sophomore, 100m hurdles, fourth place, 19.45.

4x800 relay, Kira DeMaris, St. Mary’s senior; Ellie Tonn, Springfield seventh grader; Abby Hagen, and Lilly McCone; second place, 10:12.10.

Courtney Wendt, Springfield sophomore, long jump, fourth place, 13-10.00.

Hali Soukup, St. Mary’s senior, triple jump, fourth place, 31-02.00.

River Valley boys advancing to the Section 2A meet:

Kadin Johnson, Springfield sophomore, 100m dash, fourth place, 12.17.

Jose Ibarra, Sleepy Eye senior, 400m dash, second place, 52.48.

James Hagen, home-schooled eighth grader, wheelchair division, 100m dash, second place, 48.10; 200m dash, second place, 1:43.67; shot put, second place, 5-03.