Everett Bain, three-time past Worshipful Master of Sunset Masonic Lodge, presented the $10,000 Bertha Bonn Memorial scholarship to Aurora Wymar and the $2,000 Sunset Masonic Lodge scholarship to John Van Ravenswaay at last Wednesday’s MHS Scholarship Tea

Everett Bain, three-time past Worshipful Master of Sunset Masonic Lodge, presented the $10,000 Bertha Bonn Memorial scholarship to Aurora Wymar and the $2,000 Sunset Masonic Lodge scholarship to John Van Ravenswaay at last Wednesday’s MHS Scholarship Tea. One hundred and thirty five scholarships were generously handed out to 74 Montevideo High School seniors, worth a total amount of $157,250. The Scholarship Program was begun in 1959 by Claude Dzuick. (Staff photo by Mike Milbrandt)

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!