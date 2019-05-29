In an effort to increase accessibility to treatment options, RiverView Recovery Center will begin offering chemical health assessments, also known as Minnesota Rule 25, on a walk-in basis each Monday beginning June 3rd.

In an effort to increase accessibility to treatment options, RiverView Recovery Center will begin offering chemical health assessments, also known as Minnesota Rule 25, on a walk-in basis each Monday beginning June 3rd.

A chemical health assessment is the first step in receiving treatment and is often a requirement for those in the court system. The assessment helps determine whether the individual needs treatment and if so, what type of treatment will be most beneficial.

Walk-ins will be accepted every Monday from 10 am to 2 pm at RiverView Recovery’s Crookston location, 721 S. Minnesota Street, south of Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home. The assessment takes approximately two hours and is done by qualified staff. Appointments are also available by appointment for other times and days.

RiverView Recovery Center accepts most insurances, credit/debit cards, check or cash. Discounts may apply. For more information on a chemical health assessment or other services offered at RiverView Recovery Center, call 218-281-9511.