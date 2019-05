The Redwood County Historical Society has announced that the Redwood County museum located west of Redwood Falls is open for the season.

Visitors can stop by during regular hours, which are from 12-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

Children five and younger are free.

To learn more call, (507) 641-3329, or visit its Web site at redwoodcountyhistoricalsociety.com.