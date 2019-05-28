The Indians used two victories against BLHS and Cleveland to advance in the elimination bracket to set up a rematch with Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey Tuesday evening at Caswell Park.

MLA/C 8

Indians 2

The Indians traveled to Mountain Lake to take on the Wolverines of Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey in the second round of Section 2A playoffs on Thursday, May 23.

The Indians carried a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before Mountain Lake rallied off seven runs in the inning to take a commanding 8-2 lead and never looked back.

The loss set the Indians up into the elimination bracket at Caswell Park in Mankato against BLHS at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Indians 7

BLHS 2

The Indians with their defeat of Madelia and losts to Mountain Lake set themselves up with BLHS for the third time this season. In the previous meetings amongst the two teams, the Indians defeated the Mustangs 12-0 and lost 3-2.

The Indians advanced in the elimination bracket with a 7-2 victory over BLHS. McKenna Strong led the charge once again for the Indians as she went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.

Kathryn Schroepfer got the win in the circle for the Indians as she went all seven innings allowing one earned run and striking out seven.

Indians 12

Cleveland 8

With the win over BLHS advancing them, the Indians faced off with Section foe Cleveland at Caswell Park in Mankato.

The Indians offense attacked early and often en route to a 12-8 victory over the Clippers. Kathryn Schroepfer got the win for the Indians throwing all seven innings. Offensively, the Indians were led by Martina Nienhaus who was 3-for-3 and Jackie Nessett was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. McKenna Strong added two more RBIs to her total as well.

The win set the Indians up for a rematch with Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey. A team Sleepy Eye lost to in the second round of playoffs 8-2. The Indians held a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning until MLA/C went onto a 7-0 run.