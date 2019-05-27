Improving to 17-0 overall on the season, number one seed Rikard Wilkens of Redwood Valley rolled into the Section 3A semifinals with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins May 23 in opening round Section 3A individual tournament action.

Wilkens thumped 16th seed Brogan Harguth of MACCRAY and had no trouble with eighth-seed Lucas Hoium of Montevideo in the quarterfinals.

He will now meet up with fourth-seed Merrigan Sullivan of Worthington in the semifinals at noon May 29. Matt Jelken of Luverne and Blaine Doeden of Worthington will meet in the other semifinal.

Ben Collins fell to Hoium in round one 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles action, the Cardinal duo of Andrew Muetzel and Jacob Zollner gave second seed Jake Lee and Tyler Buer of LQPV/DB a scare, taking the first set 6-4 before dropping the next two by scores of 6-1, 6-0. Cam Sommers and Josiah Hultquist fell 6-3, 6-1 to the fifth seeds from Worthington.