A two-run seventh inning helped Martin County West rally past host Redwood Valley 5-4 May 17 at Memorial Field in Redwood Falls.

The Cardinals (7-11) led 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh but would surrender a pair of runs to the Mavericks to drop the battle of Section 3AA foes.

Bryant Haas went the distance and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, striking out seven and walking three.

A trio of Cardinal errors hurt the final outcome.

Haas helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Cole Woodford doubled and scored a run, Ray Gerke was 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, Jaden Van Hee had a hit, an RBI and drew a pair of walks and Carter Guetter was 1-for-4.

The Cards wrapped up the regular season May 20 with an 8-5 road win over RRC/WWG. Despite being outhit 8-5, the Cards used a six-run third inning to catapult them to the non-conference win.

Adam Bommersbach had a two-run double, Alex Louwagie was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Woodford was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI , a pair of walks and two runs scored and Kyle Lechner went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Brennan Sander had a pair of RBI and scored a run, and Colin Wells picked up an RBI.

Lechner went the first five innings to pick up the victory, allowing just two earned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking just two. In nine appearances he has a team best 2.759 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Bommersbach would notch the save, pitching two innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits, striking out four and walking just one.

Redwood Valley was given the eighth seed in the upcoming Section 3AA baseball tournament and will face number one seeded Paynesville Area (14-2) at 11 a.m. May 25 in Paynesville.

The Bulldogs’ only two losses have come at the hand of Pierz (15-2), and they are a perfect 3-0 against fellow Section opponents.

Winners advance to second round action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Montevideo (8-9) will face Benson (6-8) in the four-five match-up, third-seeded New London/Spicer (9-7) will face Morris Area/CA (7-9) and number two Minnewaska Area (13-4) will take on ACGC (5-9).

In the south half of the bracket, top-seed Luverne will face MCW second seed Fairmont will take on JCC, third seed Windom Area will play St. James Area and in the four-five match-up Pipestone Area will play TMB.