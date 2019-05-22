The end of each school year brings news of various teacher retirements or resignations.

The end of each school year brings news of various teacher retirements or resignations. This year is the same, but perhaps different in the number of long-term teachers leaving their positions. The truth is that teachers often don’t like extra attention, but after a little persuading, the Herald-Dispatch was able to garner just a bit of information.

Teachers at Sleepy Eye Elementary School who announced their retirement this spring include Kris Bloedl, Nancy Moore, Shirley Tennant and Susan Himmelman.

Kris Bloedel, physical education teacher, said she taught 27 years here at Sleepy Eye and two in New Ulm. Of her retirement plans, Bloedl said, “I am planning on moving up north and enjoying my time on the lake—boating, fishing, and kayaking.”

Nancy Moore said she’s been teaching for 48 years—33 years in Clinton, Iowa and 15 at Sleepy Eye Public. “I've taught from third grade to college courses,” she said, “and have also been a media specialist during that time. In retirement Moore said she is forward to doing volunteer work with kids. “With family living from Alaska to Long Island, Mike and I also plan to do a lot of RV-ing across the USA,” she added.

Shirley Tennant has been teaching at Sleepy Eye Elementary School for 24 years. “I started my career at the Brained State Hospital - Deaf/Blind Unit, then taught Preschool Special Education at Brainerd Public School, Red Lake Falls Special Education Coop, and Albert Lea, before coming to Sleepy Eye,” she said.

In retirement Tennant expects to be able to do more things with her husband Greg, and possibly go to Arizona a few week in the winter. She said she will be able to go to groups, such as the Quilting Guild, and join the CASTLE program in New Ulm.

Susan Himmelman started teaching kindergarten in Lake Crystal in 1981-1982. “I came to Sleepy Eye in 1984,” she said. “I have taught Kindergarten, first grade, second grade and fifth/sixth grade science for 35 years.” Himmelman said she will do some subbing in retirement, as well as traveling.

Sleepy Eye High School science teacher, Sherri Seifert, also quietly retired at the end of the school year.

St. Mary’s Elementary music teacher, Annette Lux, has taught school for 44 years. “Twelve years at Leavenworth — in the classroom for grades 3 and 4, and music for all the students,” she said. “Then years at St Mary’s. That’s 43 Christmas programs! Thanks to my son Alex’s birth, I had one year off.” Asked about retirement plans, Lux was a little surprised. “I hadn’t thought of that,” she said. “I am looking forward to not having a schedule. I’ll also get to see my grandkids more and go to their things as they get older.”

Not retiring, but leaving Sleepy Eye, is Dan Rick—principal and grades five through eight teacher at St. John’s Lutheran School for the past eight years. Rick said this was his first position after college. Prior to the decision of the congregation to close the school, Rick had accepted a teaching position, grades 3 and 4, at Christ Alone Lutheran School in Thiensville, Wis., a suberb of Milwaukee. “It is about 2 and 1/2 hours from where I grew up, and my parents still live,” said Rick, “and my two sisters and their families live even closer to Thiensville.”

Rick said preschool/Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Rockhoff will get a position at another Lutheran school in the synod, and teacher Laurie Halvorson also plans to continue with her teaching career.