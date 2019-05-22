The Crookston Veterans Council, which includes the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, DAV and DAV Auxiliary, VFW Post and VFW Auxiliary, invites everyone to attend Memorial Day ceremonies in Crookston on Monday, May 27.

The schedule for services (rain or shine):

• 7:45 a.m.: Bus leaves fromVFW Post 1902

• 8:20 a.m.: Hafslo Lutheran Church Cemetery

• 9 a.m.: St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Gentilly

• 10 a.m.: Oakdale Cemetery, with Mark LeTexier as the keynote speaker; flag-raising at entrance to follow ceremony

• 11 a.m.: Sampson Bridge – Naval Ceremony

• 11:50 a.m.: Sand Hill Lutheran Cemetery, Climax

• 12:30 p.m.: Crookston Military Walkway

• 1:15 p.m.: Participants’ lunch at VFW



Programs May 23-24

To honor veterans living and working at the Villa St. Vincent and SUMMIT, the VFW Auxiliary and other VFW members will be presenting a Memorial Day program on Friday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at the Villa’s Station 230 Dining Room. The public is invited to attend.

On Thursday, May 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Golden Link, there will be a 100th birthday party for Curtis Hendrickson, a World War II veteran and SUMMIT resident. Hendrickson arrived on the beach at Normandy on day two.