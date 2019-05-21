Redwood Area Schools is participating in the summer food service program this year. The program will run Monday through Friday, beginning May 28 and ending Aug. 16, 2019. The program will be closed July 4-5.

Meals will be provided to all children from ages one to 18 without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

This program is on a “first come, first served” basis.

Meals will be provided at Reede Gray Elementary School. Breakfast is being served from 8:45-9:15 a.m., with lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

A snack is being offered this year at the Redwood Public Library from 3-4 p.m.