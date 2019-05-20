Cole Woodford and Caitlyn Johnson were named the Redwood Valley senior athletes of the year at the recent year-end extra-curricular awards banquet.

Woodford was a three-sport standout for the Cardinals in football, basketball and baseball, and as the 61st male athlete chosen for the award will be remembered as one of the more memorable talents to come through the school. He will be continuing his athletic career as a member of the Jamestown College men’s basketball team this fall.

Johnson was also a three-sport standout for the Cardinals in volleyball, basketball and track. She is the 43rd female recipient of the award.

The annual Kratzke Award – given to the top male and female freshman athletes – was also handed out to the talented duo of Alex Lang and Kate Ahrens.

Lang saw varsity action as a member of the football and basketball teams and also played baseball, and Ahrens earned varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track.