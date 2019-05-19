The Knights earned the No. 2 seed and received a first round bye and the Indians got the No. 5 seed and host No. 12 Madelia Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Sleepy Eye.

The softball Section 2A playoff seedings have been announced and here are the matchups for your local teams.

The St. Mary’s Knights earned the No. 2 seed and will earn a bye. All seeds 1-4 earned a bye. No. 1 New Ulm Cathedral, No. 3 Cleveland, and No. 4 Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey join St. Mary’s in receiving a bye on Tuesday.

The Sleepy Eye Indians softball team finished 12-6 and earned the No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 Madelia on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Other matchups include No. 7 Nicollet hosting No. 10 Springfield. The winner of that game will come to Sleepy Eye to face the Knights on Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Prarieview Park.

No. 1 New Ulm Cathedral will host the winner of the No. 8 MVL and No. 9 BLHS matchup. No. 4 Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey awaits the Sleepy Eye/Madelia winner. Cleveland will face either No. 6 JWP or No. 11 ML/GHEC/T.

First round begins Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at the high-seed. Winners advance and will play Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m.