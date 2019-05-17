Recap of the past week's golf meets.

The Sleepy Eye United golfers played in the final conference tournament on May 13 — girls at Fairfax, boys at Winthrop. After finishing the first two tournaments in second place behind Springfield, the third time was the charm, and after averaging scores from the three meets, the two teams ended in a tie for the Tomahawk Conference Champion title.

Boys

Sleepy Eye 335, Springfield 338, Cedar Mountain 360, NU Cathedral 361, GFW 404, BLHS 413, Wabasso 419, MVL 519

Springfield golfers, Maverick Winkelman and Mason Kretsch were again one and two, with 73 and 78. Sleepy Eye’s golfers finished the day as follows: Carson Erickson, fourth, 79; Thor Weiss, sixth, 83; Logan Netzke, eighth, 86; Andrew Neid, 10th, 87; Toby Weiss, 11th, 88; and Jacob Schultz, 14th, 92. There were 48 golfers in the meet.

Ashtyn Tauer shot 101, finishing in seventh place among 24 girls.

In between the two final conference meets, Sleepy Eye United hosted Springfield and MVL on Thursday, May 9 and the boys came out on top.

Boys

Sleepy Eye 159, Springfield 170, MVL 232

Springfield’s Winkelman was medalist with 38. SEU’s Andrew Neid and Thor Weiss each got 39, Carson Erickson got 40 and Toby Weiss scored 41. For the girls, Ashtyn Tauer was Sleepy Eye’s top finisher with 54, coming in third among 12 golfers. Liz Schwint was right behind her with 55.

The golf team travels to Madelia on Thursday, May 16. Next up will be an invitational meet at Dacotah Ridge on Monday, May 20 and the final meet of the regular season hosted by New Ulm Cathedral the next day.