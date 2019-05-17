Taking advantage of playing on its home course the Redwood Valley boys golf team rolled to a sweep of Luverne and Pipestone Area May 14 at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

The Cardinals fired a steady 325 total to easily outdistance Luverne (346) and Pipestone (381).

Zach Josephson earned medalist honors with a season best 18-hole total of 75 (39-36). Matthew Muetzel finished with an 82 (39-43), Connor Josephson an 84 (41-43) and Damico Arredondo also carded an 84 (44-40).

Holden Runck finished with a 91 (47-44), and Jordan Gibbs a 98 (51-47).

The Cardinals travelled to Worthington May 10 and struggled in a tough 174-175 one-stroke loss to the Trojans.

Connor Josephson was the lone Cardinal to play well, firing a 39. Zach Josephson finished with a 44, Arredondo and Muetzel both had 46s and Runck and Gibbs each carded 51s.

The Pipestone Area girls would fire a 394 team total to top Luverne (403) and Redwood Valley (436) May 14.

Julian Brown had a nice outing for the Cards, shooting a season best 95 (48-47) .

Mila Jenniges added a 105 (50-55), Rylee Henjum a 115 (55-60) and Payden Beran a 121 (52-69).

At Worthington the Cards would lose by a score of 194-235.

Jenniges and Brown led the way with rounds of 55. Beran carded a 59, Janessa Whitaker a 66, Avery Wilson a 72 and Olivia Klabunde an 80.