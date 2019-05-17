There will be two bird banding programs offered at Minneopa State Park this weekend.

There will be two bird banding programs offered at Minneopa State Park this weekend: Friday, May 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. to noon. The public is welcome to watch and ask questions at this annual bird banding event. Spring migration should be in full force and this will give people an up-close view of some of the birds that make Minneopa their home.

Merrill Frydendall, of the Friends of Minneopa State Park, will be leading the bird banding event. Dr. Frydendall is a retired biology professor from Minnesota State University, Mankato and has been maintaining and documenting blue bird houses at the park for well over 30 years.

Meet at the Group Campground Area.

Minneopa State Park is located off U.S. Highway 169 and State Highway 68, five miles west of Mankato.

A Minnesota State Park pass ($7 daily or $35 yearly) is required to drive into Minneopa State Park and can be purchased at the park office on the Falls Side.