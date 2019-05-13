Happy Teacher Appreciation Week to all the educators across Minnesota! (Teacher Appreciation Week was observed last week.)

I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the work you do to inspire and empower young Minnesotans. I know how challenging and demanding your jobs can be, and I hope you know that we deeply appreciate all the hard work you do.

Minnesota is the best state in the country, and our phenomenal schools, technical colleges, and universities play a huge role in making that the case.

DFLers recognize that the success of our children is the success of Minnesota. We know that a strong public education system is vital to ensuring that future generations of Minnesotans have access to the American Dream.

DFLers are proud to support our teachers, not just in our words but in our actions. The budgets put forward by Governor Tim Walz and the DFL-run House of Representatives make historic investments in our teachers and our classrooms. Our party is committed to ensuring you have the tools and resources needed to do your jobs to the fullest.

To all the teachers across our great state, you will always have an ally and a friend in the Minnesota DFL.

Thank you for everything.

Ken Martin

Minnesota DFL chair