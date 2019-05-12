The Minnesota Senate approved legislation May 8to designate a portion of state Highway 23 in Kandiyohi County as Ryane Clark Memorial Highway. The bill, authored by Senator Andrew Lang of Olivia, passed with unanimous support.



“I join the entire state in remembering SPC Clark and honoring the sacrifice he made for his community, his state, and his country,” said Lang, vice chair of the Senate veterans and military affairs finance and policy committee. “We all know the sacrifices our veterans and their families have made to keep our communities safe. I also join the Clark family in their efforts to recognize not only their son, but all those that have served selflessly for their country and its freedoms.”



The legislation officially designates state Highway 23 between New London and Spicer as Ryane Clark Memorial Highway.

Army SPC Ryane Clark, a native of New London, was killed by a rocket-propelled grenade during his 2010 deployment to Shekhabad, Afghanistan. SPC Clark was a 2007 graduate of New London-Spicer High School, where he participated in wrestling and was an Eagle Scout with Troop 228.

He studied law enforcement at Alexandria Technical and Community College before joining the military, where he served in the Army Unit 57th Sapper Company, 27th Combat Engineer Battalion (Combat) (Airborne), 20th Combat Engineer Brigade (Combat), 18th Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



A flag flown over the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul was presented to SPC Clark’s family, who were watching in the gallery as the Senate passed the legislation. The bill awaits action by the House of Representatives.



“Designating this stretch of Highway 23 in SPC Clark’s memory makes sure his legacy is an ongoing part of our community. I know I will take a sense of solace and pride when I drive past the signs along the highway and think of him and others that have given us the gift of freedom,” Lang continued.



Senator Andrew Lang, of Olivia, represents District 17, including communities in Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville and Swift counties. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee.