The Redwood Valley boys track team is headed back to the Class A State True Team track meet after capturing the Section 3A event May 6 in Pipestone.

The Cardinals finished with 685 team points to hold off host Pipestone Area (636) and Canby/Minneota (621.5) in the 12-team event.

Kaleb Haase captured the discus throw with a throw of 129’10” and was second in the shot put with a toss of 45’7”.

Jordan Mertens was first in the triple jump (41’2”), second in the high jump (5’10”) and fourth in the long jump (18’6 1/2”).

Kyle Huhnerkoch was second in the triple jump (40’10”), third in the long jump (18’10 1/2”) and fifth in the 200 meter dash (24.22).

Jayson Peyerl captured the 3,200 meter run (10:54.01) and was second in the 1,600 (4:54.74). Deon Estebo finished second in the 800 (2:08.90), Mason Clark was third in the 1,600 (4:55.86) and Stian Vralstad was seventh in the 3,200 (11:38.45).

Jed Hansen (11’6”) and Luke Grannes (11’) finished first and second respectively in the pole vault. Logan Prouty added a sixth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (18.39) and the 4x200 relay team was sixth.

The 4x100 unit of Maverick Goblirsch, Hansen, Aeneas Pacheco and Grannes (48.52) and the 4x400 team of Estebo, Clark, Xander Seaman and Peyerl (3:51.02) were both third, and the 4x800 team of Seaman, Estebo, Gavin Dow and Clark (8:58.89) was second.

“To me and the program we have tried to build, winning this means so much more than any individual glory, as every athletes competing for the team and it’s about the team strength,” Coach Andy Regnier said. “To be going back for a second straight year as Section champions is something these young men should be very proud of.”

The Cardinal boys avenged a recent second-place finish to Canby/Minneota (226-194.5) at the RV invitational.

Hansen cleared 12’ to win the pole vault, Huhnerkoch captured the long jump (18’7”), Mertens won the high jump (5’10”), Hansen captured the 110 hurdles (18.58) and the 4x100 team of Goblirsch, Pacheco, Hansen and Grannes (47.38) placed first.

The Redwood Valley girls also had a strong performance despite missing several key performers due to injury, placing third with 568 team points.

A strong Canby/Minneota squad racked up 758.5 points to hold off SWMCH-EHS (644) and the Cards in the 12-team event.

It was a big day for the Cardinal 4x100 (54.32) unit of Ella Fuhr, Sidney Beran, Caitlyn Johnson and Hannah Schjenken and the 4x200 (1:57.39) team of Kate Ahrens, Beran, Johnson and Schjenken, as both finished in first place.

Schjenken placed second in the high jump (4’ 8”). Bri Panitzke was third in the discus (87’) and fourth in the pole vault (7’), and Beran was fourth in triple jump (31’ 7”) and sixth in the long jump (14’1”).

Maddie LeSage was third in the 3,200 (12:39.76), Aubree Hicks was fifth in both the 800 (2:39.29) and 1,600 (5:44.96), Kylee Larsen was sixth in the 300 hurdles (55.33) and the 4x800 team finished in sixth (11:37.39).

The Cardinal girls recently finished second at the RV invitational behind Canby/Minneota (246-171). Hicks won the 1,600 (5:53.64), Ahrens and Michelle Smith went one-two in the 400 and the 4x100 team of Fuhr, Beran, Johnson and Schjenken (53.82) finished in first place.