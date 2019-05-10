EAT UNITED SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM WILL BEGIN JUNE 10 AND MEALS WILL BE SERVED MONDAY THRU THURSDAY FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. EVERY WEEK EXCEPT THE WEEK OF JULY 4 AT WILDWOOD PARK IN THE WOODS EDITION AND HIGHLAND PARK COMPLEX UNDER THE LION’S SHELTER. FREE MEALS ARE OFFERED TO ALL KIDS AGES 0-18 AND ANYONE 19 AND OLDER CAN PURCHASE A MEAL FOR $4. LUNCHES ARE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS AND FREE BUS SERVICE IS OFFERED THROUGH TRI-VALLEY OPPORTUNITY COUNCIL.



CROOKSTON CHAMBER ADOPT A BASKET PROGRAM FOR 2019 IS UNDERWAY AND BASKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION. BASKETS ARE $65 AND INCLUDE THE FLOWERS, MATERIALS AND COMPLETE MAINTEANCE OF WATERING AND FERTILIZING FOR ONE BASKET. PERSONALIZE THE BASKET WITH A PLAQUE FOR $10 THAT CAN BE INSCRIBED WITH THE SPONSOR’S NAME AND THEIR HONOREES WHICH WILL BE PLACE ON THE LIGHT POLE BENEATH THE BASKET. THE FLOWER BASKETS ARE HUNG THROUGHOUT DOWNTOWN CROOKSTON. FIND THE FORM ONLINE AT WWW.VISITCROOKSTON.COM OR STOP BY THE OFFICE AT 103 SOUTH BROADWAY. RETURN THE FORM AND CHECK BY MAY 31, 2019. CHECKS CAN BE MADE OUT TO THE CROOKSTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.



CITY TWIG AND BRANCH COLLECTION WILL BE HELD THE SECOND AND FOURTH MONDAYS OF EACH MONTH RUNNING MAY THROUGH OCTOBER. PLACE MATERIALS ON YOUR CURBSIDE. BRANCHES MUST BE CUT IN FOUR-FOOT LENGTHS AND BUNDLED IN ORDER FOR THE CREWS TO TAKE THEM AWAY. TWIGS MAY BE IN BAGS OR BOXES. INDIVIDUALS REMOVING THEIR DISEASED ELM TREES SHOULD CALL CITY HALL TO SCHEDULE PICK UP.



CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS IS OFFERING DRIVERS EDUCATION STARTING MAY 30, 2019. STUDENTS NEED TO BE 15 YEARS OF AGE BY OCTOBER 31, 2019. COST IS $325 AND NEEDS TO BE PAID BY THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS. REGISTRATION FORMS ARE AVAILABLE IN THE HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE AND ARE DUE MAY 24 AT 3:30 P.M.



THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS WILL HOLD THEIR ANNUAL TOOTSIE ROLL FUNDRAISER THROUGH MAY 12. DONATION CANS ARE PLACED THROUGHOUT PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES IN TOWN.







TODAY



Teacher Appreciation Week Thank a teacher this week!



CHS Boys Tennis will host a triangular with EGF and Perham at 3 p.m. at the CHS Courts.



Crookston Eagles On Friday, they’ll have the American Crystal campaign party at 5 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar BINGO at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Monday, May 13



Tri-County Community Corrections Regional Board Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Polk County Justice Center.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Progressive Chamber Member Mixer will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. starting at the Crookston VFW Post 1902. Visit the VFW for a welcome and brats & chips, visit Sweetlight Gallery for music and sweets, and visit 2nd St. Boutique/Erickson Embroidery for an exclusive sale and summer freebies. You must begin your progressive tour at the VFW to get your punch card and raffle tickets for prize giveaways.



Crookston School Board will meet at 5 p.m. at CHS in the Choir/Orchestra room.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar BINGO at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have the Crookston School District’s Retirement Party at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar BINGO at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Tuesday, May 14



CHS Baseball will face Warroad at 4 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. at the VFW.



Crookston Chapter No. 137 Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall. The meeting will be preceded by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. All members are welcome.





Wednesday, May 15



CHS Leo Club Blood Drive will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. in the gym.



Golden Link Board of Directors Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the senior center.



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Continuing Education Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Crookston High School.



Community Education: Volunteering 101 will be offered for adults ages 54 and older on May 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. in UMC Kiehle Hall Room 105 with instructors Tammy Frohlich and/or Jennifre Erdmann. Register by calling 281-5078.



CHS Spring Band Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Thursday, May 16



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



AARP Driver Safety Class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. This is the four-hour defensive driving refresher course for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.



Hospice of the Red River Valley Free Community Grief Programs for Adults will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 16, and June 6 and 20 at the Crookston Library. Register for classes at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, call 1-800-237-4629 or email bereavement@hrrv.org.





Saturday, May 18



Wesley United Methodist Church Goodwill Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church with a variety of items for sale.



MICAH Center - Sitting Still, Doing Nothing, Spring Comes and the Grass Grows by Itself: One Day Meditation Retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $75 per person and includes programming and lunch. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Monday, May 20



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will get together at 5:30 p.m. with a meal followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral. Their spiritual enhancement this month is the Holy Rosary. Interested in joining? Call Mary Dahl at (262) 744-2319 or Kathy Shulstad at (218) 456-2506.



RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, October 21 and November 18.



CHS Jr. High Choir/Orchestra/Band Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Tuesday, May 21



CHEDA Board Meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Highland 5th and 6th Grade Track Meet will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UMC track.



First Community Credit Union Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at their new facility site at 2315 North Acres Drive.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall.





Wednesday, May 22



Golden Link Senior Center On Wednesday, May 22 they will show free movie “A Dog’s Way Home” at 1:30 p.m. On Thursday, May 23 there will be an Open House 100th Birthday Celebration for Curt Hendrickson from 5:30-7 p.m. On Friday, May 31 they will have an Omelet Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. by freewill offering. Proceeds go to their kitchen project.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Thursday, May 23



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. on May 23 at the Golden Link Senior Center. A fee of $20 per client. Register by calling 281-3072.





Friday, May 24



Ox Cart Days Cookout at Hugo’s will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at Hugo’s in Crookston. All proceeds from the burger cookout will go to entertainment for the summer festival.



CHS Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Monday, May 27



Memorial Day Closures: Crookston Public Schools, City Hall, University of Minnesota Crookston, Golden Link Senior Center, and Crookston Library.





Tuesday, May 28



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Wednesday, May 29



Adult Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 29, June 5, and June 12 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is Nicky Overgaard. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.





Thursday, May 30



Chamber Shake It Up will be held at the Crookston Inn.



Youth Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 30, June 6, and June 13 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is UMC Equestrian Team Coach Kayla Krueger. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.



MICAH Center - Exploring the Five Wisdoms: Maitri Retreat will be held May 30-June 4 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $450 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Monday, June 3



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Fargo Mets at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Tuesday, June 4



RiverView Health Free Balance Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at RiverView’s Home Care building at 721 South Minnesota Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 4-27. The classes will teach skills in improving balance, flexibility and strength. The classes are free, but class size is limited so early registration is stressed. For more info call 281-9463 or visit www.yourjuniper.org.





Wednesday, June 5



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Wednesday, June 12



Youth Horseback Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12, July 15 and August 5. Kids ages 7-17 can come enjoy a day of horseback related activities. They will have the chance to learn all about the care of a horse, how to ride and saddle up, participate in crafts and horse related games. Lunch will be provided. The cost will be $75 and register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.





Friday, June 14



Crookston Reds Baseball will host the Jim Karn Memorial Tournament at Jim Karn Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday, the Reds will play the Bonivital Brewers at 6 p.m. Other games are TBD.





Thursday, June 27



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the TRF Bombers at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Sunday, June 30



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Moorhead Miners at 5:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field in a double header.





Wednesday, July 10



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Ada A’s at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Thursday, July 11



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Bemidji Blue Ox at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Monday, July 15



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Moorhead Mudcats at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Saturday, July 20



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Wadena-Deer Creek Shockers at 1:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Sunday, July 21



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Warroad Muskies at 1:05 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Wednesday, July 24



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.

Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18

OX CART DAYS WEEK! www.crookstonoxcartdays.com





Friday, September 13



MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, October 18



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.