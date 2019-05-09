La Plaza Fiesta in Madelia was featured on Twin Cities Live last week, a television show on KSTP out of St.Paul.

The viewers of Twin Cities Live voted La Plaza Fiesta as one of the top five Mexican restaurants in Minnesota. La Plaza Fiesta was the only restaurant outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area to receive this honor.

Managers Krystal Hernandez and Luz Osuna went up to the Twin Cities to be on the show. Because their flaming cheese appetizers were so unique, the show opened with them.

Hernandez and Osuna brought some of La Plaza Fiesta’s signature dishes with them to show on tv, including their Molcajete Fiesta, Seafood Cevinche, and the aforementioned Flaming Cheese Appetizer.

La Plaza Fiesta did not know about this honor until they call a call from the producers saying they were voted in. They are currently nominated for 15 categories in the Best of Mankato voting.