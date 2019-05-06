Nearly 500 members and spouses, employees and guests of Brown County Rural Electrical Association (REA) filled the Sleepy Eye Event Center on April 25.

Nearly 500 members and spouses, employees and guests of Brown County Rural Electrical Association (REA) filled the Sleepy Eye Event Center on April 25 for the cooperative's rescheduled 82nd Annual Meeting. A total of 274 members registered at the meeting.

Director Allen Hanson of Hanska, shared the invocation. During the business meeting, Board President Jim Mickelson recapped cooperative happenings from the past year.

CEO Mike Heidemann reviewed the 2018 financial report and reported on damage from the April 11 winter storm.

Mark Lindquist shared his experience serving on the Member Advisory Council, topics addressed at the meetings and the opportunity to learn more about the cooperative. In his absence, highlights and photos of Zachary Helget's trip to Washington, D.C. last June, as the cooperative's Electric Cooperative Youth Tour rep, were presented by Member Services Manager Marcia Solie. She also announced the 2019 Round Up Trust scholarship winners.

Directors were elected in Districts 1,4, and 5. Incumbents James Hanson, Bill Berg and Jim Mickelson were each re-elected to three-year terms.

At the organizational meeting which followed, Jim Mickelson was elected President of the Board, Bill Berg chosen as Vice President, and Jim Hanson elected Secretary/Treasurer. Reuben Kokesch was again selected as Brown County REA's representative on the Great River Energy board.