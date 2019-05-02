The Knights kicked themselves around against MCW and Springfield, but found their way against Nicollet on Monday.

Game 1

Springfield 11

Knights 6

The Knights traveled to Leavenworth to take on the top-ranked Springfield Tigers for a doubleheader on Thursday, April 25. The Tigers proved their prowess with a sweep of the Knights.

In game one, the Tigers used a five-run fourth inning to sneak away an 11-6 victory over the Knights. The Knights scored five of their six runs in the final two innings.

Taking the loss for the Knights was Dominic Helget pitching 5 and 2/3 of an inning with 11 runs given up, with eight earned. Leading St. Mary’s offensively was Nick Labat and Spencer Hoffman. The duo combined to go 4-for-7 with 2 home runs and five RBIs between them.

Game 2

Springfield 11

Knights 1 (F/5)

In game two of the doubleheader, the Knights were shut down by Springfield’s Isaac Fink. Fink went five innings for the complete game and finished with five strikeouts with one earned run on three hits.

Nick Labat added his second home run of the day to score the Knights lone run in the contest.

MCW 18

Knights 14

In a final score that looked more fit to be on the gridiron, the Knights fell to Martin County West Friday evening, April 26 in Sleepy Eye.

St. Mary’s went into the top of the seventh with a 14-7 lead over MCW. The Knights used a plethora of multi-run innings to platoon themselves to the large lead. However, a combination of 10 errors and 13 walks throughout the game fused an MCW rally in the top of the inning. MCW scored 11 runs in the inning to take an 18-14 lead over the Knights.

Coach Bruce Woitas said of the loss Friday, “this was a tough loss, we made our pitchers throw an extra 70 pitches by not making plays in the field, the 10 errors really hurt us tonight.”

Knights 12

Nicollet 2

The great thing about baseball is you get to play another day. After Friday’s tough loss, the Knights got right back to business on Monday against Nicollet. The Knights kept the bats smoking as they scored another 12 runs en route to a five-inning victory over the Nicollet Raiders.

Dallas Bauer took charge on the mound for the Knights to go the distance in the ten-run rule shortened contest for the green and gold. Bauer gave up two unearned runs in the first inning and that was all that he allowed to cross the plate. Bauer finished the game going five innings with seven strikeouts while only allowing two hits. Dallas also chipped in offensively going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kyle Borth added a three-run home run to end the game in the bottom of the fifth for the Knights.

The win gives the Knights an overall record of 6-5 on the season. The Knights host the Mustangs of BLHS on Thursday, May 2 for a doubleheader in Sleepy Eye.