There’s no way to predict when or where an accident will happen. That’s why the American Red Cross needs donors to give blood during Trauma Awareness Month this May, and throughout the year, to help ensure that trauma centers are prepared the moment an injured patient arrives.

The Sleepy Eye Community Blood Drive is Tuesday, May 7, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Event Center.

Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).