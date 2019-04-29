Yard fire in Nielsville gets out of control, burns three vehicles

Although warmer, drier weather of late is giving way to what looks to be a cool, soggy week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added several counties to its burn restriction list, including Polk, Marshall, Red Lake, Norman, Pennington and Clearwater counties, among others.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted.

“Warm and dry conditions are key factors for wildfires, so we have to remain vigilant about restricting open burning,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “These restrictions really do work: they’ve helped us reduce wildfires by more than 30 percent over the past decade.”

McCoy encourages landowners to compost, chip, or take brush to a collection site rather than burn it.

People who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.



Nielsville fire

The additional counties included in the burning ban comes on the heels of yard fire in Nielsville on Friday, April 26 that got out of control. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that shortly after 3 p.m., Jeffrey Spicer was burning yard waste at 318 West 3rd Street when he lost control of the fire. Firefighters from Nielsville and Climax responded to the call but three vehicles in the yard were destroyed by the blaze before it was extinguished.

The PCSO says a burn ban was in effect at the time.

For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website.