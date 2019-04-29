Statement from City of Sleepy Eye

April 29, 2019—The City of Sleepy Eye (City) makes the following second statement related to its City Manager:

Kelli Truver has been employed as City Manager with the City since February 2019. The City and Kelli Truver executed a Separation and Release Agreement (Agreement) on April 29, 2019.

The City and Kelli Truver felt it was in the best interests of each party that Kelli Truver amicably separate from employment with the City in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement.

The Agreement provides that Kelli Truver has voluntarily resigned from employment with the City on April 29, 2019, which is her last date of employment with the City.

The City Council approved a motion at its City Council meeting on April 29, 2019 to communicate with its previous third-party consultant to assist the City with the transition to a new City Manager.

Russell “Bob” Elston, Public Works Director will continue to be assigned to perform the duties and responsibilities of City Manager in the meantime. The City Council is confident that the City will continue to operate effectively and efficiently during this transition.