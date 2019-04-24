LiveWell is a community wide partnership which was launched in Redwood County in 2017. The partnership consists of multiple community members and agencies countywide with a goal of building healthier communities.

LiveWell is working to facilitate a process to help communities prioritize health issues and disparities, identify resources and take action.

LiveWell invites the public to get involved by taking part in one of two community conversation events. Information from these community conversations will be used to develop a community health improvement plan for Redwood County. Everyone’s input is vital to this process, so that those involved can develop a plan customized to the needs of our community.

The conversations are being held:

• April 30, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Carris Health-Redwood Hospital in the Education Room in Redwood Falls

• May 7, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Community Center

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at swmhhs.com/public-health-assessment-and-planning/, and chose the link for the session they would like to attend. The public is encouraged to get involved in the LiveWell movement and help support the vision of enhancing the health and well-being for those who live, work, learn and play in Redwood County.

Improving health in the community is a shared responsibility.

For more information about the LiveWell partnership contact: Michelle Salfer at (507) 637-6084 or michelle.salfer@swmhhs.com or Stacey Heiling at (507) 637-4559 or stacey.heiling@carrishealth.com.