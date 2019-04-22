At USDA, we celebrate Earth Day 2019 by offering a big thank you to farmers and ranchers here in Minnesota for all they do.

Every day we see their efforts to conserve natural resources while producing food, fiber and fuel for people in their communities and around the world. They are doing what needs to be done to make sure we all enjoy the benefits of clean and plentiful water and healthy soils, ecosystems and wildlife habitat.

This year’s Earth Day theme, “Protect Our Species,” highlights the responsibility we share in supporting wildlife.

Two-thirds of the land in the continental United States is privately owned, and the decisions that farmers and ranchers make for their land can impact wildlife.

We at USDA believe people and wildlife can thrive together.

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service assist agricultural producers with adopting conservation practices that benefit not only farms, ranches and forest lands but wildlife species as well.

Producers across the nation have played and continue to play important roles in helping wildlife species flourish, rebound or recover.

The USDA offers a wide array of farm bill programs to help Minnesota producers make wildlife-friendly improvements to croplands, grazing lands and working forests, as well as benefit agricultural operations. Programs include the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

The USDA also offers free conservation advice as well and financial assistance to help implement conservation practices. If you farm or ranch, we encourage you to reach out to your local FSA and NRCS representatives at your nearest USDA service center to see if there is a program right for your operation. Find your nearest office at farmers.gov.

If you’re not a farmer or rancher, on this Earth Day please thank one for the work he or she does to put food on our tables and to conserve our natural resources and support our nation’s wildlife.

– Joe Martin is the state executive director for the Minnesota Farm Service Agency and Troy Daniell is the state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service