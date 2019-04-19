An Easter Egg hunt, which is for kids third grade and younger, is being held at the Redwood Area Community Center this Saturday (April 20) at 9 a.m. sharp.

The public is reminded that those who are even two minutes late will miss it.

The event also includes a petting zoo from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and the Easter Bunny Brunch starts at 9 a.m. for a free will donation.

The annual Easter Egg hunt is sponsored by the Redwood Area Community Center and Redwood Area Community Education.

Other sponsors include the Traveler’s Club, Redwood Area businesses, Redwood Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Redwood Area Early Childhood and Vicky Dahmes.

Everyone is encouraged to attend.