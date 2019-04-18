Steiner says Transfer Station is four months “past due”

Polk County Board of Commissioners voted this week to reduce the retainage to Nor-Son Inc. of Baxter, Minn., the construction company working on the Transfer Station project in Crookston, after discussing the issues that arose with the concrete floor among others that surfaced which prevented the county from accepting the building and moving into the office space. Environmental Services Administrator Jon Steiner said they are now four months “past due” for the completion of the building and his recommendation was to reduce the retainage due to Nor-Son from $238,441.41 to $150,000.

The new Transfer Station was constructed at the same location as the former building and was partially funded with money secured via a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) CAP grant. Nor-Son was the low bidder on the project and began in the spring of 2018.

Nor-Son received the certificate of occupancy in February 2019 and, due to the length of the project, and that “many of the subcontractors and material suppliers have been paid in full on the project”, the Commissioner’s agenda item summarized, Nor-Son had requested a reduction in the retainage on the project.

Steiner told Commissioners they hired a West Fargo company to finish some crack-sealing, grinding, and epoxy and top coat work after one of the subcontractors refused to do the work on the floors where pitting occurred. He says “all has been corrected” and they were still waiting to check on everything after the epoxy finish dried.

Steiner said they’re at the point where they need to figure out what it takes to “close things out” and that he didn’t want to “hash it out in a public meeting”, so suggested the Commissioner’s board chair, County Administrator and himself meet to discuss finalizing the project’s financials.