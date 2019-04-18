Lorraine Schwartz, 74, of Benson and formerly of Clarkfield, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Gabriel House in Murdock. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson. Pastor Zane Anderson will officiate and burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery rural Boyd. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lorraine Ellen Schwartz was born on December 6, 1944 in Clarkfield to Ted and Helen (Zietlow) Pieschke. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Tyro Township. She graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1962. On December 8, 1962 she married Lonny Schwartz. To this union three children were born. Lorraine was a hard and dedicated worker all her life at various jobs as a waitress, Dawson Bakery, Laundry department aide at Johnson Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in Dawson and for 17 years at Southveiw Manor, an adult foster care home in Benson, until her health issues made her decide to retire. She lived for her family and friends. She enjoyed going uptown for coffee, reading, watching TV and most of all dancing and listening to Old Tyme Music with her favorite band, The Larry Olsen Band from Lake Benton.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Dawn (Ryan) Madden, Benson, Duane Schwartz, Dawson; son-in-law: Brian Webber of Hancock; three granddaughters: Michelle (Troy) Nelson, Benson, Miranda (Steve) Hendrickson, Benson, Melanie Webber, Benson; one great-grandson: Tanner Nelson, Benson; sister: Lola (Bill) West, Clarkfield; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family; and a very special friend, Don Beutler, Canby. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Pieschke, father, Ted Piershke; and beloved daughter: Debra Webber. Arrangements with Lynner Funeral Home of Clarkfield.