Do you suffer from chronic pain? Chronic pain is defined as pain lasting more than 12 weeks. Whereas acute pain is a normal sensation that alerts us to possible injury, chronic pain is very different. Chronic pain persists—often for months or even longer.

If chronic pain is getting in the way of you living your best life, RiverView Health can help. Starting May 1, RiverView will offer a free six-week “Living Well with Chronic Pain’’ series. The series will include classes from 1:30-4 p.m. on May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5. All of the classes will be held in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView in Crookston.

Chronic pain may arise from an initial injury, such as a back sprain, or there may be an ongoing cause, such as illness. However, there may also be no clear cause. Fatigue, sleep disturbance, decreased appetite, and mood changes, often accompany chronic pain. Chronic pain may limit a person’s movements, which can reduce flexibility, strength, and stamina. This difficulty in carrying out important and enjoyable activities can lead to disability and despair.

This series will help you discover strategies for managing your pain. Each week, participants will make action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems as they carry out their plan with the ultimate goal of managing chronic pain in order to get on with living a satisfying, fulfilling life.

Topics include communicating with doctors and family, mind-body connections, benefits of physical activity and more.

RiverView Dietitian Darcey Larsen, RD LD, and RiverView Occupational Therapist Michelle Moen, MSOTR/L, will lead the series. The program is sponsored in partnership with Juniper®, a network of community members, local leaders, community organizations and health systems. Juniper is managed by Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging.

Class size is limited to 12 people. Registration is required. Call RiverView Rehab Services at 281-9463.