The young son of 2007 Sleepy Eye High School graduate, Jason Cords and his wife Danea, has dealt with treatment for a brain tumor since May of 2017. The family, who lives in Baltic, S.D., are now dealing with the return of the tumor and have a wish for eight-year-old Joseph. They want to help him experience as much as possible on his bucket list.

A piece on Sioux Falls television channel, KSFY, (and also shared on Mankato’s KEYC) about a special prom held for Joseph by his elementary school, told his story:

“Joseph was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in May of 2017. That is a brain tumor,” said his mom, Danea. “My world shattered. Life changes. It’s life-changing. It hurts. He did make it through the first time. He was quite the little trooper, always saying he was never giving up.”

His dad Jason said, “When we were going through chemotherapy and radiation, we were just going to the hospital and just trying to get him better. Afterwards he was doing great, and when we found out it came back it was even more devastating.”

Joseph’s routine check-ups came back clean for the next 18 months. But on March 12 the scan results were grim—the brain tumor had returned and had spread to his spine.

Joseph told his parents he did not want to go through chemo again.

According to a gofundme page created by family friends, Joseph’s doctor is checking with St. Jude’s about the possibility of him participating in a trial. For now, his family will concentrate on keeping him comfortable and making each moment count.

The purpose of the gofundme account is to help meet a bucket list of experiences for Joseph, and also assist with medical expenses.

The name of the gofundme account is Team Joseph.