It is springtime in Minnesota, and that means a weather transition is taking place from the cold, dry air masses of winter to the warm, moist air masses of spring. The clash of those air masses can cause extremely severe spring weather events, and this is why Minnesota, along with the rest of the country, observes Severe Weather Awareness Week.

This week is Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety partners with the National Weather Service and 16 State and local agencies and organizations to sponsor Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota department of Public Safety’s website, the week is designed to “refresh, remind and educate everyone about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.”

According to the NWS, Minnesota experiences an average of 40 tornadoes per year. A record 104 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota in 2010, and understanding this threat and knowing what to do when a tornado approaches can save lives.

Each day this week, the MDPS website focuses on a different weather safety topic:

• Monday- Alerts and Warnings

• Tuesday- Severe Weather, Lightning, and Hail

• Wednesday- Floods

• Thursday- Tornadoes

• Friday- Extreme Heat

Severe Weather Aware­ness Week is all about what the public can do to be safe during a severe weather event, and Chippewa County Emer­gency Management Direc­tor Stephanie Weick wants the public to be aware of how they can be safe during a severe weather event.

Weick has been very busy recently with the major flooding of the Minnesota and Chippewa rivers, as well as localized flooding in many of the county’s townships. In addition, a major winter storm is poised to strike the region this week!

