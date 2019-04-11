The Indians have defeated two conference opponents in Wabasso and then defeated BLHS in a 12-0 victory to give them a 3-1 record on the season.

Mtn. Lake Area 14

Indians 0

The got knocked around the diamond in non-conference action Friday, April 5 against Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey by a tune of 14-0.

The Indians didn’t have much going offensively throughout the game, but McKenna Strong, Maranda Braulick, and Tasha Martinez were all 1-for-2 at the plate. Morgan Klein took the loss for the Indians.

Indians 12

BLHS 0 (F/5)

The Indians got the bad taste out of their mouth from Friday’s drubbing by giving BLHS all of their frustration in a 12-0 victory over the Mustangs.

The Indians were led by McKenna Strong who finished the game going 3-for-4 with a team-leading three stolen bases and three runs scored. Chipping in with Strong offensively was Emma Fischer who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI’s.

Kathryn Schroepfer went all five innings giving up three hits and striking out six in the game for the Indians. The victory gave the Indians their first conference victory of the season.

Indians 6

Wabasso 5

The Indians traveled west to face the Rabbits of Wabasso on a frigid evening on Tuesday, April 9. The Rabbits had just lost to St. Mary’s in 10 innings on Monday and the Indians looked to take advantage of that.

The Indians defeated the Rabbits in a tight contest 6-5 behind some new faces. Jackie Nessett led the team with three RBI’s while going 2-for-4 at the plate. Martina Nienhaus and Morgan Klein also went 2-for-4 to lead the Indians offensive attack.

The Indians are scheduled to play Thursday, April 11 and April 12 against MVL and Red Rock Central before facing off in a doubleheader with St. Mary’s on Monday, April 15. The victory over Wabasso gives co-head coaches Tim Hoffmann and Sydney Geiger the programs first win in Wabasso in 13 seasons.

The Indians currently hold a 3-1 record and 2-0 in conference play.