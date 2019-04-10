Learn how to grow plants in the cold climate of the northern prairie from author Eric Bergeson, who will visit Crookston to share helpful tips and information for gardeners on the plains of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Bergeson will share from his latest book, “Successful Gardening on the Northern Prairie,” which is an easy-to-read, common-sense manual for gardeners.

This author presentation is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Public Library.

Admission is free, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.