Collaboration opportunities available for community members

On Thursday, April 18, faculty from the University of Minnesota Crookston will participate in the inaugural faculty research fair. The research stands will be located in the Northern Lights Lounge, the Prairie Room, and the International Lounge, all part of the Sargeant Student Center.

Community members are encouraged to attend and explore ways their organizations can collaborate with UMN Crookston faculty. Students in attendance will have the chance to interact with faculty, get hands-on experience, and learn about ways to fund their research. Undergraduate Research (UGR) is referred to as a High Impact Practice (HIP) by the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

Individuals interested in discussing opportunities for collaboration or potential projects, contact Venugopal Mukku at mukku002@crk.umn.edu or Elizabeth Tollefson at ltollefs@crk.umn.edu.

Some of the topics that will be presented include composting, aquaponics, greenhouse gases, quality of life, biogirls, self-esteem, data-mining, phishing, and more.