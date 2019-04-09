At this year’s Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators As­sociation conference in St. Cloud, Montevideo School District’s Bob Grey was presented the State Award of Merit.

At this year’s Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators As­sociation conference in St. Cloud, Montevideo School District’s Bob Grey was presented the State Award of Merit.

“The award recognizes ‘outstanding leadership and meritous service and achievement in the vocation of interscholastic achievement,’” said Luther Heller, Superintendent of Montevideo Schools.

According to Heller, each state grants one award every year, and then that person is eligible to become the overall merit award winner as selected by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators As­sociation.

Grey has an extensive background full of educational, coaching, and leadership opportunities that has allowed him to be selected as this year’s award recipient.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!