Hagen named Sub-Section 8A Coach of the Year

By finishing third in storytelling at the Section 8A Speech competition, Crookston High School’s Victoria Proulx has advanced to the state speech tournament. Proulx was given a send-off in the CHS halls Tuesday.



Sub-Sections and Sections

At sub-sections, the following CHS Speech team members advanced to sections:

• Georgie French – Great Speeches – 2nd place

• Linnea French – Humor – 3rd place

• Emily Gillette – Original Oratory – 2nd place

• Victoria Proulx – Storytelling – 2nd place

• Isaac Wandrie – Original Oratory – 3rd place

Other Pirates competing at sub-sections included:

• Ben Brantner – Extemporaneous Speaking – 4th place

• Zara Baig – Humor – 4th place

• Jocelyn Midboe – Humor – 5th place

• Emma Sherman – Informative – 5th place

• Ed Luckow – Informative – 6th place

• Samantha Rezac and Sophia Rezac – Humor – 6th place

• Elizabeth Helgeson – Humor – 11th place

At the sub-section meet, Phyllis Hagen was recognized as the Sub-Section 8A Coach of the Year.

At the section competition, in addition to Proulx’s state-qualifying performance, here’s how the rest of the Pirates did:

• Linnea French – Humor – 5th place

• Emily Gillette – Original Oratory – 6th place

• Ben Brantner – Extemporaneous Speaking – 7th place

• Georgie French – Great Speeches – 8th place

• Zara Baig – Humor – 8th place

• Emma Sherman – Informative – 11th place

• Isaac Wandrie – Original Oratory – 10th place

In addition to Hagen, the rest of the speech support team includes Assistant Coach Colleen MacRae, JV/Junior High Coach Gaye Wick, and Manager Muira MacRae.