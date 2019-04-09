TODAY



NWMHC Monthly Caregiver Support Group will be held at 12 p.m. at the Northwestern Mental Health Center main office. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month thereafter. Participants may feel free to bring their own lunch.



Polk County Public Health Family Planning Walk-in Clinic will be held from 2-5:30 p.m.



Ox Cart Days Committee Meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the VFW.



Crookston Chapter No. 137 Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 7 p.m. Installation of officers for the 2019-2020 year will be held. All members are invited to attend.



Legion BINGO will be held at 7 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.





Wednesday, April 10



2019 Visual Arts Festival at CHS will be held from 12-5:30 p.m. in the CHS gym. The public is invited to attend the open viewing from 4-5 p.m. This year there are 11 high schools attending with 120 students bringing 160 artworks to be judged. There will also be 5 workshops with presenters: Trey Everett (drawing calligrams), Elizabeth Rockstad (mosaics), Jill Levene (printmaking), Ross Hier (watercolor painting), and Abby Brekken (digital photography.)



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Crookston Library What’s On Wednesday will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the library. Create black-out poetry using book pages. WOW is geared for children ages 7-12.



Crookston Public Schools Safety Committee Meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at CHS in the District Office conference room.



Crookston Classic Cruisers will meet at the Crookston Inn. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the general meeting is at 7 p.m.





Thursday, April 11



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Annual Senior Citizen Brunch will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Crookston HIgh School in the Commons. At 9:30 a.m., seniors are invited to the auditorium for a presentation of the CHS play “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center on April 11 and 25. Call 281-3072 for an appointment.



Care and Share Bag and Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a large assortment of clothing and books available. Fill a bag for $5 or 25 cents per item or 6 items for a $1.



Chamber Lunch and Learn will be held from 12-1 p.m. at Wonderful Life Foods with the RiverView Rehab Occupational Health team presenting “Ergonomics on a Dime.” Cost is $10 for non Young Professional members and free for YP members.



Highland School 4th Grade Music Program will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Elementary.



Author Eric Bergeson Presentation will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Admission is free and all are welcome. Bergeson will share from his latest book, “Successful Gardening on the Northern Prairie.”



RiverView CPR Classes will be held in the Community Training Center at 721 South Minnesota, RiverView’s Home Care building. The free Friends and Family CPR class and paid HeartSaver CPR AED class will be held at 6 p.m. The HeartSaver class is $45 and includes eCard and book. Registration for both classes is required by calling 281-9405. The free class is sponsored by the Crookston American Legion Post 20.



Crookston Eagles On Thursday, they’ll have Bar BINGO at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. and meat raffles. The American Legion Post 20 100th Anniversary Celebration will also be at 6 p.m. plus Stars in Bars Karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar BINGO at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Friday, April 12



Farm Safety Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center.



Polk County Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. at RBJ’s in the back room.



Sharon Camarillo Better Barrel Racing Clinic will be held April 12-14 at the Red River Valley Shows building in Crookston. This is a comprehensive clinic program based on solid horsemanship principles applied to barrel pattern. To register, contact Amy Theis at 280-0320 or redrivervalleyshows@gmail.com.



Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Cathedral Church in Crookston. Adult meals are $13, children’s meals are $8 and an extra fillet is $6. Meals to go are $1 extra. Call 280-4467. Desserts also served by church circles are $1.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, April 13



2019 Pi Run will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highland Elementary School. Online registration is available at raceentry.com/races/pi-runwalk/2019/register.



Crookston Library Adult Craft Group will be open from 1-3 p.m. at the library. Bring your unfinished projects and join others for encouragement and inspiration. Plus, a small craft will be provided by the library. This event is free of charge.



CHS Play “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.





Sunday, April 14



Pancakes & Ponies will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC) Arena. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for UMC students/faculty/staff and $3 for kids. There will be games, pony rides, paint the pony and all-you-can-eat pancakes.



Seven Last Words of Christ Palm Sunday Performance will be held at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston. The performance is sponsored by the Crookston Civic Music League. Refreshments will be served afterward.





Monday, April 15



Sexual Assault Awareness Month “Pledge No More” at UMC will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the International Lounge. Also, on April 17, they will be in the cooridor of the UMC Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doughnuts will be served to those who pledge.



Senator Mark Johnson and Rep. Deb Kiel Town Hall Meeting will be held from 12-1 p.m. at City Hall. They will have a brief presentation on the current legislative session and follow up with time for audience comments and questions. There is no cost to attend. Johnson and Kiel will also make stops in East Grand Forks, Fosston, Warren, Thief River Falls, Grygla, Hallock, Greenbush and Roseau April 15-17.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, October 21 and November 18.





Tuesday, April 16



Golden Link Senior Center On Tues. April 16 they’ll have a Senior Club presentation by the CHS Speech team at 1 p.m. On Thurs. April 18 they’ll have their four-hour Defensive Driving Class from 1-5 p.m. The Golden Link will be closed on Friday, April 19 through the weekend for Easter. On Tues. April 23 there will be Senior Day at the Crookston Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with free lunch. On Wed. April 24 they’ll have a free movie “Green Book” at 1 p.m. On Fri. April 26 they’ll have a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m.



Crookston Library STEMsational Tuesday will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the library. Create a lava lamp in this cool science experiment. This event is free and geared toward kids ages 7-12.





Wednesday, April 17



Eagles Children’s Easter Party will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles. There will be hot dogs, treats, games, crafts, and the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera and have your picture taken. Kids 12 and under are free, small fee for all others.





Thursday, April 18



UMN Crookston Inaugural Faculty Research Fair will be held in the Northern Lights Lounge, Prairie Room, and the International Lounge, all part of the Sargeant Student Center. Discover what the faculty at UMC are doing. Some of the topics that will be presented include composting, aquaponics, greenhouse gases, quality of life, Bio Girls, self-esteem, data mining, phishing, and more.



West Polk Solk and Water Conservation District Local Work Group Meeting will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the West Polk SWCD office at 528 Strander Ave in Crookston. They will discuss local resource conservation concerns and NCRS programs. For more info, contact Bob Guetter at 281-2809, ext. 3.



Hospice of the Red River Valley Free Community Grief Programs for Adults will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 18, May 2 and 16, and June 6 and 20 at the Crookston Library. Register for classes at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, call 1-800-237-4629 or email bereavement@hrrv.org.





Saturday, April 20



5th Annual Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Kids 10 and under can do the Easter egg hunt for free with the chance to earn prizes. There will also be food, face painting, balloon animals, photos with the Easter bunny, and more. Proceeds from this year’s event go to Altru Infusion Center and Roger Maris Cancer Center Pediatric Unit.





Monday, April 22



Chamber Member Mixer will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill with event hosts American Crystal Sugar Company, Crookston Eye Clinic, and Drafts. Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be served.



MICAH Center - Resurrection for the Pastoral Staff: A Post Easter Retreat will be held April 22-24 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Tuesday, April 23



Crookston School District Community Input Session will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the CHS Commons. Child care will be available for students in kindergarten through 3rd grade in the CHS gym. Help guide the district forward and set direction over the next five years. In addition to the meeting, the district invites you to take the survey on what’s going well and what isn’t. The link can be found on their district website www.crookston.k12.mn.us on the main page.





Wednesday, April 24



UMC Focus on Feasibility Interactive Workshop with the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. Registration cost is $40 and sign-up link is z.umn.edu/feasibilityworkshop.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Apr. 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.



CHS Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Thursday, April 25



Car Seat Check-Up Events will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet in Crookston on April 25, July 25 and October 24.





Friday, April 26



UMC College Exploration Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with check-in at the Sargeant Student Center. Students in grades 9-12 are welcome to attend. The free info sessions are designed to help prepare for college admissions no matter where a student applies. Register at z.umn.edu/CollegeExploration.



Crookston Eagles Membership Night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Eagles Club. The cost is $40 which includes prime rib or walleye dinner. You must be a current member of the Aerie or Auxiliary or sign up before the membership night. Nashville recording artist Dariann Leigh will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m.





Saturday, April 27



Crookston High School Prom will be held at CHS.



Benefit for Rhys Morgan will be held at 4 p.m. at the Crookston VFW Post 1902. Free will donation dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, chips, coleslaw, beans, pickle and dessert. Live music by Rhys’ grandpa Miles Hendrickson, formerly of Crookston, and other musicians starting at 6 p.m. Rhys is a six-year-old living with his family of Florida coping with Coats Plus Syndrome, a condition that causes abnormalities.This benefit will help with his medical expenses. If you are unable to attend, there’s a Go Fund Me “The Rhys Tree.”





Sunday, April 28



UMC Aviation Club Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Crookston Municipal Airport. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. Free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17 start at 9 a.m.





Monday, April 29



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will have a get-together at St. Peter’s in Gentilly. The meal will be at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m. Interested in joining? Contact Mary Dahl at (262) 744-2319 or Kathy at (218) 456-2506.





Wednesday, May 1



Women’s Leadership Empowerment Forum will be held from 12-4 p.m. in UMC’s Heritage Room. Speakers include Becca Cruger from the GF EDC, Motivational speaker Roxanne Stordahl, and UND Events Manager Tanya Butler . Cost for the forum is $49. Register at the Crookston Chamber.





Monday, May 6



CHS Orchestra Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Tuesday, May 7



DNR Hunter Safety Training will be held May 7-18 at the Crookston Gun Club for anyone age 11 and older. Youth hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate. Classes will be held from 7-9 p.m. on May 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17 and 18 with the Field Day and Test on Saturday, May 18. For more info and to register, contact Steve Videen at 289-2115 or email stevevideen@yahoo.com.





Wednesday, May 8



CHS Jr. High Music Festival will be held at 8 a.m. at UMC.





Thursday, May 9



Chamber Leadership Series will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Cobblestone Hotel. The four-part educational leadership series “Core Characteristics of Competent Leaders” cost is $65 for Chamber members and $80 for non-Chamber members. Register by emailing Terri Heggie at theggie@visitcrookston.com or call 281-4320.





Wednesday, May 15



CHS Spring Band Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Saturday, May 18



MICAH Center - Sitting Still, Doing Nothing, Spring Comes and the Grass Grows by Itself: One Day Meditation Retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $75 per person and includes programming and lunch. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Monday, May 20



CHS Jr. High Choir/Orchestra/Band Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Friday, May 24



CHS Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Wednesday, May 29



Adult Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 29, June 5, and June 12 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is Nicky Overgaard. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.





Thursday, May 30



Youth Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 30, June 6, and June 13 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is UMC Equestrian Team Coach Kayla Krueger. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.



MICAH Center - Exploring the Five Wisdoms: Maitri Retreat will be held May 30-June 4 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $450 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Wednesday, June 12



Youth Horseback Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12, July 15 and August 5. Kids ages 7-17 can come enjoy a day of horseback related activities. They will have the chance to learn all about the care of a horse, how to ride and saddle up, participate in crafts and horse related games. Lunch will be provided. The cost will be $75 and register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.

Monday, August 12



Crookston Ox Cart Days Summer Festival will celebrate its 30th year (August 12-18) with a week-long celebration and dozens of events. See the full schedule at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.



Friday, September 13



MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, October 18



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.