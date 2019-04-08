Adriana Isum’s ‘Serenity’ earns accolades as well

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council announces the Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit winners. Student and adult artists residing in a seven-county region including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Roseau and Red Lake recently entered into the Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit and competed for $2,300.00 in cash awards.

The winners were recognized at the Northwest Minnesota Artist Reception in Badger on March 31.

Exhibit cash award winners were chosen while the exhibit was on display at the Badger Community Hall in Badger from March 20 to 31 by qualified juror and Region 2 Arts Council Grants Manager Holly Alcott.

“I was completely humbled and joyfully impressed by the amount of talent. There were so many incredible creative works it was very difficult to choose the award winners. I applaud the creativity, talent, originality, and technical experience of all the artists that participated, both students and adults,” Alcott said.

Exhibit Awards include:



Adult winners

1st Place $500 Elizabeth Rockstad of Ada in fine craft mosaic “Seasons”

2nd Place $300 Andy Hall of Climax for photography “Snowy Pasque Flower”

3rd Place $200 Connie Nelson of Hallock in acrylic painting “Tail Light”

Merit $100 Debbie Aune of Gatzke in watercolor painting “Busy Streets on a Cold Day: Badger MN”

Merit $100 Betsy Saurdiff of Grygla in pottery “Nesting Bowls: My Little Beauties”

Merit $100 Irene Bertils of Crookston in drawing “Prayer”

Merit $100 Peggy Branden of Karlstad in print “The Beast”

Merit $100 Tammy Hansen of Newfolden in acrylic painting “Golden Hay Harvest”

People’s Choice $100 Debbie Aune of Gatzke

Student winners

1st Place $300 Logan Johnson of Crookston in sculpture “Because I Could”

2nd Place $150 Adriana Isum of Crookston in painting “Serenity”

3rd Place $100 Amber Lee of Hendrum for painting “Koi”

Merit $50 Madilyn Race of Goodridge for sculpture “Chowing Down”

Merit $50 Elysa Christensen of Crookston in mixed media “Fifth Dimension”

Merit $50 Anissah Novacek of Greenbush for drawing “Live Aid”

Merit $50 Phenix Glessing of Ada for tea set sculpture “Apple of My Eye”

Merit $50 Elliot Chapman of Crookston for a photography “Grain Elevator”

People’s Choice $50 Logan Johnson of Crookston

A dozen exhibit pieces of art were chosen to be included in the Traveling Art Exhibit, which will travel this next year to area libraries. Watch for the schedule to be announced and for it to arrive in your community.