The Montevideo Chamber of Commerce and the City of Montevideo have jointly announced that the city will once again be hosting the Bike MS: Ride Across Minnesota. This year’s event marks the 30th anniversary of the tour, which will be stopping in Montevideo on Monday, July 22.

The tour officially kicks off in Willmar on Sunday, July 21, and ends back in Willmar on Friday, July 26. In between, the tour will make stops in Montevideo, Ortonville, and Benson.

Over 500 bicyclists are expected to participate in this year’s event, along with a support group of a few hundred volunteers, friends, family members.

New for this year is a three-day option which gives flexibility for riders who would like to participate but may not have the time to ride all six days. It is hoped that this option will attract more participants.

