The Minnesota Senate Republican majority recently released its $47.6 billion proposal for the upcoming two-year state budget. The proposal, which does not raise taxes, is used as a starting point for budget negotiations.

“Our budget proposal meets the needs of Minnesotans across the state – without raising taxes or fees,” said District 17 Senator Andrew Lang of Olivia. “By focusing on providing access to a better quality of life, making life affordable for families and holding people and systems accountable for results, we can make sure Minnesotans across the state are being served by their government. This is a responsible, reasonable budget proposal.”

The budget proposes significant investments in transportation, education, health and human services and public safety. The budget includes a one-time boost of $30 million for broadband expansion in rural Minnesota, $3 million to hold fraudulent childcare centers accountable and $25 million for mental health grants.

The budget also dedicates $8.12 billion toward roads, bridges and transit – without raising the gas tax or increasing license plate tab fees.

Senate Republicans are proposing to invest $3.355 billion – an additional $65.7 million over the previous budget – in higher education and career and technical education.

The budget proposal includes $5 million for elder care protections, $4 million to expand access to treatment and services for those with opioid addictions and hold drug manufacturers accountable for their prescription practices and $75 million for schools to enhance safety protocols.

Finally, the budget includes $19.684 billion, or $843 million more than the previous budget, for K-12 education.

“This budget makes sure Minnesotans can count on a government that is affordable, accessible and accountable,” said Lang.