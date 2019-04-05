Four American Federal Bank employees in Crookston have earned the bank’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales performance in 2018.

A “Sales Star” is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal Bank.

Earning Sales Star recognition are:

• Christine Erdman, Private Banker

• Dan Erdman, Associate Banker and Associate Manager

• Brook Hassel, Associate Banker

• Stacy Montalvo, Associate

In recognition of their achievement, the employees were among 17 American Federal “Sales Star” employees and their families invited to attend a weekend retreat and award banquet in their honor at the Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria, Minnesota

Dan Erdman earned the Top Sales Star designation in the “Associate Banker” division. Hassel was the Top Sales Star in the "Business Unit Referral Sales" division.