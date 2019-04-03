In all, competing agencies collect almost 1,300 pounds in donations

To protect and to serve…and to collect a whole bunch of non-perishable food and personal care items.

The Crookston Police Department might want to add to the popular slogan/mission of many police departments after the local PD stormed from way back to defeat the Crookston Fire Department in their friendly competition during this year’s Scouting for Food Drive that ran from March 18-31.

By collecting the most donated items, the CPD wins a dinner prepared and served to them by scout Troop 41 and Pack 44.

Those wishing to donate were asked to drop off their non-perishable food and personal-care items at the department of their choice, the CPD or the CFD over the two-week period during business hours.

There were three weigh-ins leading up to the fourth and final tally of the pounds of donations collected. During the first weigh-in, the CFD had collected 185 pounds, to the CPD’s 41. At the second weigh-in, the CFD maintained its wide margin, with 230 pounds collected, to the CPD’s 82 pounds. The CPD rallied in a major weigh at the third weigh-in, with 657 pounds collected to the CFD’s 302 pounds. At the final weigh-in, the CPD’s victory was sealed with 739 pounds collected, with the CFD coming in second place with 532 pounds.

Add it all up, and that’s 1,271 pounds of non-perishable food and personal care items donated and collected over two-week drive. It was all brought to North Country Food Bank in Crookston.