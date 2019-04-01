Coach Wendy Owens and her St. Mary’s Knights softball team will look to use speed to their advantage once again this season.

Coach Wendy Owens and her St. Mary’s Knights softball team will look to use speed to their advantage once again this season. The Knights lost five seniors from last year’s squad, but return a strong core in hopes of remaining atop the Tomahawk Conference.

Head Coach: Wendy Owens returns for season number 23 as head coach of the Knights. Owens’ team will look to build off of last year’s success and look to remain strong after a 21-3 finish last season. Owens currently has 347 wins as head coach of the Knights softball program.

Assistant Coaches: Kayla Mathiowetz, Melissa Fischer, Jill Weiss

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 21-3

Conference: 10-2

Players Lost to Graduation Ali Beltz, Jody Hansen, Mal Helget, Kelsie Kosak, Dani Weiss

Key Players

Alexa Owens returns for her senior season for the Knights. Alexa hit in the two-hole last season and hit .269 with 16 RBIs.

Leah Weiss will lead the Knights on the mound once again this spring. Leah was 16-3 last season for St. Mary’s.

Cassie Heinrichs will round out her senior sports career in a Knights softball uniform. Heinrichs hit .305 last season, with two home runs, while hitting in the middle of the order and playing third base.

Emily Stevens hit .243 last season with nine base hits and will be counted upon to contribute to the Knights lineup this season.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coach Owens looks for the Knights’ speed to be their footprint once again this season. “We hope to use our speed and strength, not only offensively, but defensively as well.” Owens looks forward to see which combination in the lineup she will be able to develop successfully this season.

Conference Expectations

Owens anticipates the Tomahawk Conference will be neck and neck once again this season. “Conference teams are always fun to play and we hope to be one of those top teams competing for a conference title this year as we return a good core group.”

Coach’s Comment

“The girls have been working hard and know that we cannot overlook any opponent at any time. We are looking forward to a great spring with some fun softball to be played.”