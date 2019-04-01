The Indians softball team will be looking to begin the season with a few new faces at the varsity level.

The Indians softball team will be looking to begin the season with a few new faces at the varsity level. After losing seven student-athletes to graduation last season, the Indians have just one senior on the roster going into the season.

Co-Head Coaches: Tim Hoffmann and Sydney Geiger

Assistant Coaches: Katie Domeier, Jim Klein, Sam Schmit

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 12-6

Conference: 4-2

Conference

Finish: 3rd

Section Finish: 3rd

Players Lost to Graduation

Lauren Klein (All-State and All-Conference), Mariah Miller (Honorable Mention), Courtney Dittbenner, Karlie Reis, Hannah Schroepfer, Jenna Zuhlsdorf, Rebeca Alvarez

Key Players

Leslie Flores comes into her senior year as the only senior on the roster. Flores hit .277 last season and can play multiple positions that include OF, 2B, 3B, and SS, for the Indians. Her versatility will be important for the Indians as they mix and match lineups this season.

Kathryn Schroepfer is a junior for the Indians and already has two years of pitching experience. Schroepfer pitched 91 innings last season, carrying an 11-4 record and an ERA of 3.08.

Brynja Mielke was a big part of the Indians success last year. Mielke was a staple in the lineup in the three hole in tune to hitting .364. Mielke will see time at SS and C this season. Mielke also earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors last season as a sophomore.

McKenna Strong as a freshman last season, hit .372 and led the team in triples with three. Strong will be a candidate to lead the Indians on and off the field as a sophomore this season.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coach Hoffmann believes his team will be strong defensively while being able to put up some runs this season. Also, Hoffmann looks for Schroepfer’s experience on the mound to pay off for the Indians this year.

Conference Expectations

Hoffmann believes all of the teams in the conference will be clawing at each other this season. Year in and year out it is competitive. Hoffmann expects New Ulm Cathedral, St. Mary’s, and Wabasso to continue to field good teams this spring.

Coach’s Comment

“Many of our seniors that we lost were three or four-year starters on varsity. We have a lot of unknowns with many opportunities for our juniors.” Hoffmann also looks forward to using his teams’ speed. “This team probably has more team speed than we’ve ever had.”