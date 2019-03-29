Sleepy Eye High School seniors visited to Daytona, Florida March 20 to 23.

On Wednesday, March 20 at 2 o’clock in the morning, 17 Sleepy Eye Public seniors, along with two chaperones, headed off to the Minneapolis airport. The ride there was filled with snoozing teenagers, who anxiously napped on the way to the airport, on their way to Daytona, Florida. The flight proved to be exciting as many of the students had never flown on an airplane before.

After a brief layover in Charlotte, we landed in Daytona around 1:30 p.m. From there, it was a bus ride straight to the beach. This was arguably a class favorite. Despite everyone being tired, all 17 of us played and swam in the ocean together for a few hours, before finally using up the last of our energy.

After a pizza party, the chaperones had a tough night as we requested an early room check because we were unable to hold our heads up any longer.

Bright and early the next morning, we gathered back on the bus and headed to Daytona International Speedway. The tour was historic and impressive. Many of us got to sign our names on the track by the finish line. The amazing tour was followed up by an afternoon at Daytona Lagoon, a waterpark. The rest of the day was filled with waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool, laser tag, and go carts. Our chaperones got in on the fun too.

On Friday we bussed to Orlando to experience the adventures of Universal Studios. It truly was magical to see movies and stories come to life. Even those who aren’t fans of rollercoasters went on other rides with friends. The day was long but worth every second.

Saturday we headed back to the airport. However, the fun didn’t stop as we had another meal with friends at the airport, and on the way home we kept everyone in the back of the plane awake with giggling and stories from the trip. The short-lasting days together created long-lasting memories that all of us will hold close to our hearts.