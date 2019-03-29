Baseball season is upon us! Be on the lookout for a new Herald-Dispatch photographer during the spring months.

My favorite time of the year is here. MLB Opening Day. From now until October, baseball is live. Mainly, I am excited for the Twins. I am more of an optimist, but call me a homer, biased, whatever. The Twins are going to surprise people this year. They will win the AL Central. I love what they are doing and the offseason they’ve had. Offensively, we have added many pieces including slugger Nelson Cruz, and I truly believe Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton are ready and will take their next steps.

Sure, the pitching needs work, but I like what the new pitching coach is doing behind the scenes with a lot of the biomechanical things he is doing with some of the staff. I firmly believe the Twins have an upside of winning 95 games. Will they? Maybe not, I lean more towards 85-88 wins. Which I think will be enough to win the division. I think Cleveland has a down year. They discussed trading star pitcher Corey Kluber this offseason and recent reports suggest they are not going to extend superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. I think these rumblings could have an effect on the chemistry the team carries day in and day out. Also, factor in third basemen Jose Ramirez was carted off the field last weekend, things may look bleak for Cleveland, despite their studly rotation.

Cruz can lead the Twins with 40 home runs, followed by CJ Cron, Jonathon Schoop, Marwin Gonzalez, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, all with 20-plus home run upside. Factor in if Sano and Buxton take the next step? It will be a fun summer and hopefully fall. I am telling you right now, the Twins will put up runs.

As for the other divisions, I think the Yankees stay healthy and win the AL East, the Astros stay who they are and win the AL West. For the AL Wild Card, I like Boston and probably Tampa Bay. Tampa doesn’t have anybody that really sticks out, but they play good baseball.

In the National League, I expect the Nationals to win the NL East despite losing Bryce Harper this offseason to the division rival Phillies. They still have Juan Soto who burst onto the scene last year and have top prospect Victor Robles in the waiting to make an impact behind the arm of ace Max Scherzer.

The NL Central to me will be the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee was led by Christian Yelich last season and Lorenzo Cain. Their pitching staff lacks a true number-one guy, but they’ve got a few capable arms.

The Dodgers will win the NL West once again. Their offense will be just too good. Behind Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, and a healthy Corey Seager. They have also added AJ Pollock from the Diamondbacks this offseason and he will fit in nicely.

NL Wild Cards will belong to the Rockies. They second wild card is up for grabs between the Mets, Cubs, Phillies, Braves, or the Cardinals. It is a loaded National League this year, and right now that second wild card is up for grabs, but I lean towards the Braves right now.

Give me the Astros over the Yankees in the ALCS and Brewers clipping the Dodgers in seveon in the NLCS. I expect Carlos Correa and the Astros to top the Brewers in six games in October.

On a side note, I will be coaching the majority of spring and summer, but my younger sister Abby will be around taking pictures for us at multiple events this spring, so if you see her, say hi!