Amber Sannes will work two hours per day at Highland School

When the Crookston School Board and Superintendent Jeremy Olson last month came up with a plan to spend some “gifted and talented” money that funnels into the school district each year on launching a program to better challenge high-achieving students, there was no guarantee that an instructor deemed the “right fit” for a job amounting to only two hours per day would emerge.

Well, it appears the right candidate did surface, as the board this week approved the hiring of Amber Sannes as instructor in a gifted and talented program that will be based at Highland School.

Sannes was the lone applicant for the position. She’s a University of North Dakota graduate with a bachelors degree and eight years of experience who’s being hired at the “BA Step 8” level. Sannes’ first day in her new position was March 25. Although the plan is to fully launch the program in the fall, the hope is that Sannes will put some of the pieces in place this spring before school breaks for the summer.

The district receives funding each year earmarked for gifted and talented initiatives, but it’s believed that this is the first time in at least five years that the district has invested some of the money in an actual curriculum and program for high-achieving students.

Additional gifted and talented dollars are being invested now on expenses necessary to get the new program off the ground, which necessitates that at least for now Sannes working only two hours per school day.

Charged by Olson with the task, Highland Principal Chris Trostad worked with his staff to put the new program together. The program will include many Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) components, but Trostad said it could also extend to the arts and other curriculum areas in which students want and/or need to be challenged.

Student test scores along with teacher input will help determine who will participate in the gifted and talented program. “Twice-Exceptional” (2E) students who are high-achieving in certain areas but might fall somewhere on the autism spectrum and struggle in other areas could also benefit from the program, Trostad previously noted.

Olson also noted that identifying students will be a critical challenge at times, especially when it comes to identifying students who don’t appear to be a fit for the program, at least outwardly, because they lack motivation in the classroom.

The gifted and talented program will be conducted as part of the normal academic day schedule.