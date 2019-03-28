Runoff from melting snow, frozen storm sewer led to water damage earlier this month

The recent water damage at Crookston City Hall caused by melting snow that backed up due to a frozen storm sewer line, despite a response that included intense drying/dehumidification efforts, still left behind some moisture that led to some microbial growth as well, City Administrator Shannon Stassen explains in his weekly report to staff.

The water damage occurred a couple weeks ago.

A crew from Steamatic last week found the moisture and microbial growth behind three short pieces of wooden baseboard, next to the drywall. The areas with vinyl baseboard did not appear to suffer similar effects, Stassen explained.

The baseboard and drywall were removed, with the remaining base being treated and salvaged. A contractor is repairing the impacted area.

Meanwhile, Stassen said, the City is working with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust on the City’s claim.